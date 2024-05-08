POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
90 killed, and 130 feared missing in Brazil floods
01:50
World
90 killed, and 130 feared missing in Brazil floods
In Brazil... The race to reach survivors is ongoing after heavy rains lashed the southern part of the country. At least 90 people have been killed and more than 130 remain missing. 150,000 others have already been displaced - after floods triggered landslides across Rio Grande do Sul, with officials saying some of the state’s airports, roads and bridges are either destroyed or submerged. Daniel Padwick reports.
May 8, 2024
