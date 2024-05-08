POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disney beats analyst expectations in second quarter
Disney reported fiscal second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that topped analysts estimates with streaming losses narrowing. Despite that, shares of the company sank 10%. First of all, Disney missed revenue estimates for a fourth consecutive quarter. But the company's total segment operating income jumped 17% as the company's entertainment streaming applications- Disney+ and Hulu turned a profit in the quarter for the first time.
May 8, 2024
