Montenegro Divided Over Support to UN Srebrenica Genocide Resolution

Montenegro's government says it's having consultations with its partners, the US and Germany, about the changes to the UN Srebrenica genocide resolution text. Dozens of NGOs asked the government to co-sponsor the resolution, a move supported by the majority of the opposition in the parliament. But Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic responded by saying Montenegro would only support but not co-sponsor it, and is now calling for changes to the text. The vote in the UN is set to take place on the resolution, put forward by Rwanda and Germany, that calls for July 11th to be declared the International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp