Chinese President Sends Strong Message to NATO As He Visits Close Ally Serbia

President XI Jinping says China will never forget the NATO bombing of a Chinese embassy in Belgrade and will never allow such a tragedy to happen again. This week, XI visited Serbia, one of his closest European allies, as part of his European tour. His arrival in Belgrade coincides with the 25th anniversary of the bombing. which took place during NATO's intervention in the former Yugoslavia and led to the fall of Slobodan Milosevic's brutal regime. The visit came with much symbolism and celebrated this strategic decades-long partnership. Both leaders stressed that the visit aimed to fortify the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp