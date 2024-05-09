World Share

Israel conducts largest demolition of Palestinian homes in years

In the Occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces have stormed the Shuafat refugee camp... surrounding the house of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli gunfire in February last year. Local sources say Israeli forces evacuated the family from the house before demolishing it. This comes after the tearing down of dozens of Palestinian-Bedouin-owned homes in Negev on Wednesday. Kubra Akkoc has this report.