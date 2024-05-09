POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel conducts largest demolition of Palestinian homes in years
01:46
World
Israel conducts largest demolition of Palestinian homes in years
In the Occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces have stormed the Shuafat refugee camp... surrounding the house of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli gunfire in February last year. Local sources say Israeli forces evacuated the family from the house before demolishing it. This comes after the tearing down of dozens of Palestinian-Bedouin-owned homes in Negev on Wednesday. Kubra Akkoc has this report.
May 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?