Why Are Some African Countries Choosing Turkish Construction Firms Over Chinese Ones?

Over the past several years Turkish construction companies have been raising their profile in places like Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, directly competing with Chinese firms in these markets. In 2023, contractors from Turkiye carried out projects worth nearly 30 billion dollars across 135 countries. And an important part of that includes railway projects, with the latest one being in Slovenia. The Divaca-Koper Railway Project is considered the country's most strategic and important investment which will be supervised by the EU. While it's worth over 1 billion dollars, less than half of it will be drawn from Slovenian capital. The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and open for service the following year, is one of many being carried out by Turkish construction firms around the globe including in Ukraine, Tanzania and Saudi Arabia. Turkish companies are also jointly constructing railways and highways that will constitute the Zangezur Corridor. A transport route that will connect Azerbaijan to Turkiye through Nakhchivan, without Armenian checkpoints. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Nick Kingsley Executive Editor at the Railway Gazette Group Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University