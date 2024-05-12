World Share

Afghanistan Flash Floods: Over 300 Killed | State of Emergency Declared

More than 300 people were killed in flash floods that ripped through multiple Afghan provinces, the United Nations said on Saturday, as authorities declared a state of emergency and rushed to rescue the injured. Heavy rains on Friday sent roaring rivers of water and mud crashing through villages and across agricultural land in several provinces, with northern Baghlan one of the hardest hit. Timothy Anderson, Head of Programme, United Nations World Food Programme Afghanistan, joins us from Kabul...