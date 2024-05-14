POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bank of England optimistic, expects inflation to fall
04:52
World
Bank of England optimistic, expects inflation to fall
The Bank of England has kept interest rates steady at 5.25 percent with authorities optimistic that inflation is heading down. Some analysts are forecasting rate cuts as early as June. But in the US the FED is less optimistic about the progress of reducing inflation. So what are the drivers of inflation for these economies and how do they differ? In the UK, inflation has been on the rise propelled by soaring food and energy bills. Demand for oil and gas skyrocketed after the COVID-19 pandemic with global events like Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's onslaught in Gaza pushing prices up further.
May 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?