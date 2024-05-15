POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron considers declaring state of emergency in New Caledonia
France is set to declare a state of emergency in the Pacific island of New Caledonia, after ongoing riots killed three people, including a French police officer, and injured hundreds of others. An overnight curfew failed to curb the unrest, which broke out over a bill that allows French residents who have lived on the island for ten years to vote in provincial elections. Daniel Padwick reports.
May 15, 2024
