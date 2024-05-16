World Share

Army officer resigns due to US support for Israel’s war in Gaza

A recent wave of resignations by US officials may be a sign of growing discontent within the Biden administration, especially about how much support the US should be giving Israel. The growing rift is becoming more public as pressure is increasing on Washington to take a stronger stance against Tel Aviv. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs explains how embarrassing this is for the US government.