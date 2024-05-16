POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Army officer resigns due to US support for Israel’s war in Gaza
04:22
World
Army officer resigns due to US support for Israel’s war in Gaza
A recent wave of resignations by US officials may be a sign of growing discontent within the Biden administration, especially about how much support the US should be giving Israel. The growing rift is becoming more public as pressure is increasing on Washington to take a stronger stance against Tel Aviv. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs explains how embarrassing this is for the US government.
May 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?