Has Gaza become 'Genocide Joe's' Vietnam moment?
07:33
World
US President Joe Biden is facing tremendous opposition from students across the country for his "blank cheque" support to Israel while it continues its military offensive in Palestine's Gaza. Such widespread student protests haven't been seen in the US since the Vietnam War. The protests back then forced a change in Washington's policy in a war that killed over 3 million Vietnamese and at least 58,000 US soldiers.
May 20, 2024
