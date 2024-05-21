POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Israel funding its war on Palestine with 'blood diamonds'?
05:39
World
Is Israel funding its war on Palestine with 'blood diamonds'?
Israel's booming diamond industry has made billions of dollars by exploiting Africa's lucrative resources in a process that invariably involves human rights violations and the funding of armed rebel movements in various African countries. Here is how the money generated from these "blood diamonds" has, for decades, not only been robbing Africa of its assets, but also aids and abets Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians and its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.&nbsp;
May 21, 2024
