World
China starts military drills around Taiwan as 'strong punishment'
China has launched two days of military exercises around Taiwan in what it called a, 'strong punishment' to its political opponents in Taipei. The drills were Beijing's response to the swearing-in of President William Lai in Taipei on Monday. In his inaugural speech, Lai asserted Taiwan's separate status from China. From Beijing's perspective, there's only 'one China'-- and Taiwan is part of it. Claire Herriot reports
May 23, 2024
