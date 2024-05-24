POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv following Russian missile attacks
The head of Russia's foreign intelligence service admitted on Friday DAESH was responsible for the attack on the Moscow concert hall in March which killed 140 people. But Alexander Bortnikov repeated his allegation Ukraine was involved too. Separately, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Kharkiv, which has been under sustained attacks since Russia launched an offensive there on May 10th, but Ukraine claims that has now been halted. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
May 24, 2024
