Palestine Talks | In conversation with Max Blumenthal (Part 1)

In the first of this two-part interview, investigative journalist at The Grayzone and author Max Blumenthal discusses the “genocidal” nature of the Democratic Party, in relation to its support for Israel’s campaign of violence against Palestine. While citing several concrete examples he also illuminates troublesome connections between American mainstream media, government and Israel, including how they work in tandem to vilify Palestinians and mislead the public.