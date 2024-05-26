POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | In conversation with Max Blumenthal (Part 2)
25:15
World
Palestine Talks | In conversation with Max Blumenthal (Part 2)
In the second of this two-part interview, investigative journalist at The Grayzone and author Max Blumenthal speaks candidly about his own past experience in Palestine and how that allowed him to anticipate the unprecedented Israeli assault on Gaza today. He also shines a light on the extent to which Israeli society reflects the militarised Israeli state, reinforced by “systems of indoctrination” that promote “fear and loathing of Palestinians.”
May 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?