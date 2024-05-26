World Share

Palestine Talks | In conversation with Max Blumenthal (Part 2)

In the second of this two-part interview, investigative journalist at The Grayzone and author Max Blumenthal speaks candidly about his own past experience in Palestine and how that allowed him to anticipate the unprecedented Israeli assault on Gaza today. He also shines a light on the extent to which Israeli society reflects the militarised Israeli state, reinforced by “systems of indoctrination” that promote “fear and loathing of Palestinians.”