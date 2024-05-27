POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes on Rafah
01:50
World
Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes on Rafah
At least 35 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded after an Israeli air strike on an area for displaced people in southern Gaza. Officials say the attack took place in Rafah's Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, setting the area ablaze. Thousands of people have taken shelter in the area, following Israel's ground offensive into Rafah, which began two weeks ago. And a warning - this report from Daniel Padwick - contains distressing images.
May 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?