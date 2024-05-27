World Share

Political candidate assassinations rise before Mexican election

As Mexico's national election approaches, a troubling trend has resurfaced: the assassination of political candidates running for local office. At least 30 have been killed in the run-up to the vote on June 2nd. The killings are widely believed to be the work of drug gangs, which still hold sway over large parts of the country. Randolph Nogel visited the city of Celaya in central Mexico, where a mayoral candidate was killed last month and sent this report.