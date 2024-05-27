POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mmusi Maimane: I can change South Africa’s government | The InnerView
Mmusi Maimane is the leader of the Build One South Africa (BOSA) party. A former leader of South Africa’s largest opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), Maimane left the DA to go his own way, criticizing both the DA and ruling African National Congress (ANC) for failing to provide solutions for all South Africans. Ahead of elections considered by many to be the most important in 30 years since the end of Apartheid, Maimane meets Imran Garda in Gugulethu, a township just a stone’s throw away from the much celebrated success story of Cape Town, where the struggles and inequalities that many South Africans face are laid bare. With his new, small movement up against more established political parties, what can the man once dubbed “The Obama of Soweto” really do to solve South Africa’s problems? The InnerView tries to find out.
May 27, 2024
