What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Culture Share

American Musician McLean captures cultural changes in the US

A renowned American musician is trying to capture the upheaval and cultural cross-currents taking place today. Don McLean is uniquely qualified to do that. He's internationally known for his 1971 hit 'American Pie", mourning the death of music superstars and the deep cultural changes of the turbulent 60s. More than 50 years later, McLean is still focused on injustice and inequality. Craig Boswell reports.