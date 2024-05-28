POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Norwegians welcome decision to recognise Palestinian state
A vast majority of Norwegians have welcomed their government’s move on Tuesday to officially recognise Palestine as a sovereign state. Like Madrid and Dublin, Oslo announced last week that it would turn words into action to legally ratify its long-held ideological stance. Our senior correspondent Melinda Nucifora is in the Norwegian capital, and sent this snapshot of the community’s reactions.
May 28, 2024
