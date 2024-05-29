POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rwanda genocide survivor protests outside White House to denounce ‘Gaza genocide’
This survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide sees parallels in the suffering in besieged Gaza, saying Palestinians are enduring a similar genocide as the Tutsi community.<div><br></div><div>Sandrine Irankunda tells TRT World that the dehumanising language used by Israeli leaders and influencers to describe Palestinians reminds her of the Rwandan officials talking about the Tutsi people.</div><div><br></div><div>Irankunda, whose family was almost entirely slaughtered, has been protesting for the Gaza ceasefire during the past few months and educating herself about Palestine’s history because she cannot let “something similar happen to other people”.</div><div><br></div><div>Following Israel’s latest massacre in Rafah, Irankunda says she joined the White House protest out of moral obligation.</div>
May 29, 2024
