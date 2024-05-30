Indigenous groups living in poverty demand support from goverment

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Mexico's national election. On Sunday, nearly 100 million Mexicans will head to the polls to choose a new leader. The country is also home to one of the largest and most diverse indigenous populations in Latin America. But by some estimates more than 70 percent of its native peoples live in poverty and they are now demanding more support from the government ahead of the country’s general election. TRT World's Randolph Nogel has visited some members of the community and gives details from Mexico City.
May 30, 2024
