Westminster Watch: UK General Election announced
26:00
World
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shocked everyone including his own party when he abruptly announced a July general election. For months polling has predicted a Labour-landside, and a wipe-out for the ruling Conservative Party, but there is all to play for in the coming weeks. With discontent widespread and many looking to smaller parties, our expert panel as well as the general public give their views. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch
May 30, 2024
More Videos
