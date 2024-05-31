POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia says Ukrainian forces retreat in Kharkiv region
02:49
World
Russia says Ukrainian forces retreat in Kharkiv region
Foreign ministers from NATO countries have reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine in its war on Russia, as some of the biggest suppliers of weapons to the country relaxed restrictions on their use. The United States and Germany have said Kiev will be able to attack Russia using Western weapons inside its own territory for the first time. It comes amid signs of further progress on talks about Ukraine joining the alliance. Russia has hit out at the suggestion, calling it an escalation. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
May 31, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?