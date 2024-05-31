World Share

Russia says Ukrainian forces retreat in Kharkiv region

Foreign ministers from NATO countries have reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine in its war on Russia, as some of the biggest suppliers of weapons to the country relaxed restrictions on their use. The United States and Germany have said Kiev will be able to attack Russia using Western weapons inside its own territory for the first time. It comes amid signs of further progress on talks about Ukraine joining the alliance. Russia has hit out at the suggestion, calling it an escalation. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.