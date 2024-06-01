POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's ANC short of majority with most votes counted
South Africa's ANC short of majority with most votes counted
With more than two thirds of votes counted in South Africa's elections, the ruling African National Congress party appears set to lose its parliamentary majority. The ANC's vote share currently stands at less than 42 percent, a significant drop from the last election in 2019 and well short of a majority for the first time in 30 years. Official results aren't expected before Sunday, but a coalition government now appears likely. Ntshepeng Motema sent us this report from Johannesburg.
June 1, 2024
