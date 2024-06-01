POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president unveils new three-phase Israeli ceasefire proposal
World
US president unveils new three-phase Israeli ceasefire proposal
It's time for the war in Gaza to end... That's the view of Israel's closest ally. US President Joe Biden is pushing a revised proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which he says was put forward by Israel. The three-phase plan begins with a six-week ceasefire that's expected to pave the way for permanent peace. Hamas says it views the proposal “positively”. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
June 1, 2024
