World Share

US migration routes shift west to California

California has become the busiest corridor for illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border as popular migration routes continue to shift west from Arizona and Texas. In Campo near San Diego, a non-profit group provides emergency supplies to open detention sites, where hundreds of undocumented migrants are being held. They are kept in searing heat, often without food or water, before being processed. TRT World's Martin Markovits has the story.