POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico Elections 2024: Two female candidates lead Mexico's presidential race
05:35
World
Mexico Elections 2024: Two female candidates lead Mexico's presidential race
Nearly 100 million eligible voters are preparing to choose Mexico's next leader on Sunday. These elections aren't only the largest in the country's history, but it's also widely expected to bring Mexico's first female president to power. With more than 20-thousand positions to fill including the presidency, these have been described as Mexico's biggest elections. Claudia Sheinbaum is seen as the frontrunner. Javier Farje is a Latin America Analyst, joins us live from London and comments on the elections.
June 2, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?