Spanish and French farmers to block roads at border until Tuesday
01:33
World
Hundreds of French and Spanish farmers have blocked border crossings between the countries, bringing trade and travel to a standstill days before European Parliament elections. Similar protests have been ongoing for months, as farmers demonstrate against what they consider to be unfair EU laws and cheap imports. Voters head to the polls from Thursday to Sunday. The 27-nation bloc has already weakened some of its environmental policies to try to prevent farmers from backing far-right candidates. TRT World’s Jay Akbar has more.
June 3, 2024
