48 African countries are in Seoul to discuss global issues
World
48 African countries are in Seoul to discuss global issues
South Korea hosts 48 African countries this week for the first South Korea-Africa Summit. At least 30 heads of state are due to attend with the climate crisis and food security among the issues discussed. Africa's rich mineral resources and its potential as a vast export market are also at the top of Seoul's agenda. Developing sustainable tourism will also be showcased. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.
June 3, 2024
