Indian PM Narendra Modi claims third consecutive win
In India, an alliance of parties led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the 272-seat threshold needed to form a government However, his Hindu Nationalist BJP party has lost its outright majority, and fell far below its 400-seat target. With votes still being counted, Modi's party are projected to end the election with 240 out of 543 seats, while his opposition coalition have done much better than expected, securing 193 seats. Political dynamics could change in the coming days if alliance partners of Narendra Modi switch sides. Smita Sharma reports.
June 5, 2024
