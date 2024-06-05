POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House passes bill to sanction ICC officials over Gaza war
US House passes bill to sanction ICC officials over Gaza war
The Republican-led US House of Representatives has passed legislation that could sanction figures from the International Criminal Court. It comes after the ICC's prosecutor general announced last week that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity. But the White House says it is against such a measure. Mahnaz Angury reports.
June 5, 2024
