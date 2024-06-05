What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Kenya is working to develop first locally produced anti-venom

Kenya could soon roll out the first snake anti-venom, produced in an African country. The Kenya Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre is currently developing an anti-venom aimed at significantly reducing deaths from snakebites. Currently, the country imports anti-venom from Mexico and India, but 50% of them are ineffective since they're usually specific to regions. Brenda Radido has more details.