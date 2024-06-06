World Share

370M voters across 27 EU countries head to European Parliament elections

The European Union has always been an ambitious project, bringing together 27 nations with similar but also differing aspirations, with their own cultures and languages, but with the spirit of co-operation and friendship. Polls have opened in the Netherlands and between Thursday and Sunday, more than 370 million eligible voters will begin choosing the bloc's next parliament, and they'll do so knowing the right wing is rising. Simon McGregor Wood reports. on how a coalition of rightist parties could significantly affect the EU.