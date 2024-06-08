POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
D-8 reaffirms support for Palestinian statehood in Istanbul
An extraordinary D-8 meeting in Istanbul has brought together leaders and representatives from eight developing Muslim-majority countries - Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Formed in 1997, the D-8, also known as the Developing Eight, aims to bolster economic collaboration and spur growth among its members. However, the focus of today's session was Gaza. Obaida Hitto reports.
June 8, 2024
