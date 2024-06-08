World Share

D-8 reaffirms support for Palestinian statehood in Istanbul

An extraordinary D-8 meeting in Istanbul has brought together leaders and representatives from eight developing Muslim-majority countries - Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Formed in 1997, the D-8, also known as the Developing Eight, aims to bolster economic collaboration and spur growth among its members. However, the focus of today's session was Gaza. Obaida Hitto reports.