What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is China surpassing the West in influence in the Arab world?

Following the tenth session of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, is China overtaking the US and Europe in influence? By positioning itself as a neutral mediator in the Gaza conflict and a significant player in trade and investment, will China's strategy of engagement and non-interference resonate within Arabic-speaking nations? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator David Des Roches Professor at the National Defense University Hasan Alhasan Senior Fellow for Middle East Policy at the IISS