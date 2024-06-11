POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army reservist kills himself after being ordered back to Gaza
Israeli army reservist kills himself after being ordered back to Gaza
Israeli army reservist Eliran Mizrachi, who previously bragged about demolishing Palestinian houses in besieged Gaza, killed himself after being ordered to rejoin the war in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. The incident sheds light on the mounting mental health crisis within the Israeli military, with reports of 1,600 soldiers diagnosed with PTSD and at least 10 suicides since October 7. #Israel #Health #Gaza
June 11, 2024
