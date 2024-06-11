POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy says air defence 'the answer' to stop Russia
02:30
World
Zelenskyy says air defence 'the answer' to stop Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is kicking off a week of intense diplomacy in Berlin at a conference for his country's recovery, before heading to Switzerland for an all-important peace summit. The EU says conditions for its accession to the bloc have been met and talks will begin at the end of this month. After more than two years of war, the meetings come at a critical point. Victoria Innes reports.
June 11, 2024
