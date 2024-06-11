POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken in Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
World
Blinken in Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is once again in the Middle East, holding talks with officials in Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar to drum up support for the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden in May. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution to end the war in Gaza. It calls for an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and an eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave. Now all eyes are on Israel and Hamas to see if they'll get on board. Kubra Akkoc reports.
June 11, 2024
