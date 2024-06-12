World Share

How Will the Rise of Far-Right Parties Affect the EU’s Enlargement Policy?

The EU election results massively disrupted politics in several countries as the far-right parties managed to win a record number of seats in the next parliament. It is very likely that their presence at the heart of Europe will shake up the blocs' future policies. And among Balkan countries that are part of the union, conservative parties won most of the seats in parliaments in Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. However, the results are closely watched by the Western Balkan countries as they are still looking to become EU members. So, will the next EU parliament be open to enlargement? In this episode, we'll discuss how the rise of the far-right will affect its relations with candidate countries. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.