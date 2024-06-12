POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State wraps up his Middle East tour
01:45
World
US Secretary of State wraps up his Middle East tour
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken claims Hamas has proposed numerous changes to the latest ceasefire deal, some of which he calls 'unworkable'. Hamas denies it has requested amendments. But, as Blinken heads back to the US after wrapping up his three-day Middle East tour in Doha, he says he's still pushing ahead with the plan. Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its assault on the Gaza Strip, with a UN investigation accusing Tel Aviv of committing crimes against humanity in the months since October 7th. Kubra Akkoc reports.
June 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?