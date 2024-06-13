POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel is ramping up its attacks on central and southern Gaza
Israel is ramping up its attacks on central and southern Gaza, bombing multiple humanitarian zones where displaced Palestinians have been sheltering. At least 33 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the past 24 hours. Civilians, aid agencies and governments around the world are imploring the two sides to negotiate a that would bring an end to the bloodshed, but mediators continue to pass blame over the failue to agree an elusive ceasefire. Almost all of Gaza's population has been made homeless, with the UN saying the conflict has greatly contributed to 120 million people worldwide, who've been forcibly displaced. Victoria Innes reports.
June 13, 2024
