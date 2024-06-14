POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 Summit Unveils Controversial Ukraine Funding Plan
02:35
World
G7 Summit Unveils Controversial Ukraine Funding Plan
It’s been a successful start to the G7 leaders’ summit in Italy. On day one of the gathering – the bloc has agreed to a controversial and long-debated funding scheme for Ukraine. It will see the interest earned on frozen Russian assets used to finance the war-torn country’s defence and reconstruction. G7 leaders are keen to show strength and unity on the world stage – at a time when many are facing domestic uncertainty. Melinda Nucifora has more from Bari, Italy.
June 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?