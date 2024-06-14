World Share

US lawyer Jinan Chehade denied job for supporting Palestine

“They framed my advocacy for Palestine as supporting terrorism” Jinan Chehade, an American Muslim lawyer says she was denied a job because of her online posts supporting Palestine. The 26-year-old lawyer who graduated from Georgetown University says she was accepted at Foley & Lardner, a leading US law firm, but was summoned when she was due to start working. Chehade took her fight against the law firm to a federal court to “set a precedent” and demand “accountability”. In the past few months, CAIR advocacy group has reported a surge of anti-Islam, anti-Palestine attacks in the US amidst Israel’s war on besieged Gaza. The group says it has received hundreds of complaints, describing the data “as one of the worst years of anti-Muslim hate recorded in CAIR’s 30-year history”.