Malaysia Inks a Defence Deal With Türkiye to Purchase Naval Ships

It was the first government to government defence deal between Türkiye and Malaysia. The Southeast Asian country announced, earlier this week, that it plans to purchase three Turkish corvettes to bolster its navy. Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin was in Ankara to sign the deal, saying its successful execution will ensure the Turkish defence industry is prioritized as a provider for Malaysia's Navy. The President of the Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye, Haluk Gorgun, who oversees the country's military systems and technology, praised the deal. Gorgun said Türkiye would continue to share its defence technology, know-how and expertise with friendly countries. The naval ship deal follows Malaysia's purchase, earlier this year, of Türkiye's Anka-S drones which will be used in surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Malaysia, which has been embroiled in maritime disputes in the South China Sea, has been looking to bolster its naval capabilities. Türkiye's MILGEM project, which will construct the corvettes for Malaysia, has also delivered several ships to Pakistan's navy, with the latest one launching last year. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Phar Kim Beng CEO at Strategic Pan Indo-China Arena Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA