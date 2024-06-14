What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

12-year-old child dies of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza

More than 8 months on, the fighting in the Middle East shows no sign of abating with residents across Gaza coming under heavy fire in past 24 hours. But bombing is not the only threat. The UN Health agency says 40 children have now died of malnutrition, with thousands more at risk, as a significant proportion of Gaza's population faces catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions. Victoria Innes has more.