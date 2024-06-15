POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jewish Defense League: How a Zionist terror network emerged from US soil
04:14
World
Jewish Defense League: How a Zionist terror network emerged from US soil
It has been designated as an American “terrorist group” by the FBI. Its members have recently been seen assaulting pro-Palestine protesters in North America, and they have also been inspiring Zionist settlers in Israel. What is the Jewish Defense League and what does it want? Allan Brownfeld, from the American Council for Judaism, tells TRT World that this group is a “disgrace” for Judaism.
June 15, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?