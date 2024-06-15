World Share

Jewish Defense League: How a Zionist terror network emerged from US soil

It has been designated as an American “terrorist group” by the FBI. Its members have recently been seen assaulting pro-Palestine protesters in North America, and they have also been inspiring Zionist settlers in Israel. What is the Jewish Defense League and what does it want? Allan Brownfeld, from the American Council for Judaism, tells TRT World that this group is a “disgrace” for Judaism.