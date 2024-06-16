What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Voices of Gaza: Puppeteer shares stories despite war and destruction

Mahdi Attia Karira puts on performances for Palestinians with puppets made from the remains of war. Karira, who has been forcibly displaced amid Israel's brutal ongoing war on Palestine's Gaza, holds puppet shows to entertain and educate children suffering from the war. The Palestinian puppeteer remains hopeful and says the children will "rebuild Gaza and it will regain its glory".