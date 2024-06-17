POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel arrests record 9,000 Palestinians since October
03:16
World
Israel arrests record 9,000 Palestinians since October
Israeli forces have intensified raids across the occupied West Bank since the Hamas attacks last October, and arrested a record 9,000 Palestinians. They include dozens of women who have been placed in overcrowded prisons, where they are often beaten and left without contact with the outside world. And many were detained without charge under an old law left behind from the days of British rule. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the occupied West Bank.
June 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?